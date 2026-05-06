'Enough with these caricatures,' Maxime Prevot tells Israel's Gideon Saar, adding that investigation was launched after members of local Jewish community spoke up

Belgian foreign minister raps Israeli counterpart for criticizing prosecution of alleged illegal circumcision 'Enough with these caricatures,' Maxime Prevot tells Israel's Gideon Saar, adding that investigation was launched after members of local Jewish community spoke up

Belgium’s foreign minister on Wednesday shot back at his Israeli counterpart over the case of two local Jewish men charged with performing illegal circumcisions.

"Enough with these caricatures," Belgium’s Maxime Prevot wrote on US social media platform X, after Israel’s Gideon Saar called the charges a “scarlet letter on Belgian society.”

Saar claimed that with the charges, Belgium had joined "a short and shameful list" of countries that "use criminal law to prosecute Jews for practicing Judaism."

But Prevot defended the independence of the judiciary in Belgium as “free from any political influence.”

"I recall that the proceedings in question were initiated by representatives of the Jewish community themselves,” he added. “To portray those as a country’s desire to undermine the religious freedom of Jews is defamatory.”

Antwerp prosecutors confirmed Wednesday that it will refer two mohels – specially trained Jewish circumcisers – to court over alleged illegal circumcisions, according to the Belga news agency.

The offenses have been reportedly classified as “intentional assault or battery with premeditation against minors and the unlawful practice of medicine."

Belgium does not prohibit doing circumcisions for non-medical reasons, but it must be done with a doctor’s involvement.

The investigation over the alleged offenses was reportedly launched after a complaint from members of the local Jewish community.

Prevot also suggested pausing the discussion, saying: "Since you yourself recently urged against conducting diplomacy via Twitter (X), I suggest that we discuss all these issues during a meeting in Israel at a time that suits you best, in order to put an end to any misinterpretations.”

In a separate post, Prevot also urged US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White to exercise greater restraint and to view his role in its proper context after he called the prosecution a “shameful stain.”

"It is inappropriate to publicly criticize a country and tarnish its image simply because you disagree with judicial proceedings. I have already told you this. Would you consider it acceptable for our Ambassador in Washington to do the same?" he added.

It is "not for an ambassador to dictate the government’s agenda," said Prevot.