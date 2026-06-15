Radical cuts across BBC news division expected to affect radio programs as corporation aims to reduce costs by around 10%

BBC to cut hundreds of news jobs in sweeping cost-saving drive: Report Radical cuts across BBC news division expected to affect radio programs as corporation aims to reduce costs by around 10%

The BBC is expected to announce hundreds of job cuts in its news division next week as part of a wider cost-cutting drive that could eventually eliminate around 2,000 roles across the broadcaster, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Under the plans, departments across the British broadcaster have been instructed to reduce spending by about 10% as the BBC seeks to save hundreds of millions of pounds, according to the report.

The news division is expected to be the first part of the organization to outline its proposals, with people familiar with the process saying hundreds of job losses are likely.

The cuts are expected to affect radio shows, with insiders telling the Financial Times the impact could be noticeable to audiences across BBC services.

The BBC's news division, which provides content for television, radio, digital platforms and regional outlets, employs about a quarter of the corporation's more than 20,000 staff.

One person familiar with the plans said the news division would face a disproportionate share of job losses because staffing accounts for most of its costs, leaving fewer opportunities to achieve savings through non-staff spending reductions.

Other teams, such as content production, are expected to find savings more easily through non-staff spending reductions.

Alongside the planned job cuts, the BBC has introduced tighter controls on recruitment and travel and reduced spending on management consultancy, conferences, awards and events.​​​​​​​