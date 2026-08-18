Azerbaijan summons Moscow's ambassador in protest of 'provocative' Russian media statements - Foreign Ministry says Baku expects ‘urgent, effective’ measures to end ‘provocations, threats, violent’ rhetoric against Azerbaijan in media and information space

Azerbaijan on Tuesday summoned Russia’s ambassador to Baku to protest what it described as recent “provocative, insulting and threatening” statements targeting the country, its people, and leadership in the Russian media and information space.



In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov’s attention was drawn in particular to statements, which it said were against Baku and the country’s leadership, during a broadcast last week “within the framework of the ‘Chistota Ponimaniya’ project.”



“In addition, the program broadcast on ‘Sputnik’ radio on 7 August, the absurd claims made regarding the inclusion of the Azerbaijani leadership in ‘Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists’, the provocative views expressed again on the ‘Spas’ TV channel on 16 August against the Azerbaijani leadership were reminded,” it further said.



The ministry noted that discussions about possible interference in Azerbaijan’s internal political processes, as well as calls for physical violence against the country and its leadership, were “unacceptable.”



It added that despite repeated calls by Baku to counter such activities and discussions of the issue at various political levels, the continuation of such rhetoric in an increasingly harsh form was a “cause for serious concern.”



“During the meeting, our expectation to take urgent and effective measures to end the provocations, threats, and violent rhetoric against Azerbaijan in the information and media space was once again conveyed to the Russian side,” it added.

