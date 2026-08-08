Security operations carried out in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southwestern Balochistan provinces, says military

Army officer, 29 militants killed in security operations across Pakistan in past 3 days Security operations carried out in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southwestern Balochistan provinces, says military

Pakistan’s military on Saturday said 29 militants were killed in security operations across the country over the past three days, while an army captain was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an operation in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday following reports of militants’ presence, killing at least seven militants during an exchange of fire.

Captain Hamza Akram, 27, a resident of Narowal district, was killed while leading his troops and pursuing the militants, the military said.

The military said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, whom it accused of involvement in attacks against security forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians.

The latest operation followed the killing of 10 militants in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The military said eight militants were killed when they attempted to attack security posts in South Waziristan, while two others were killed in an operation in Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Separately, security forces killed 12 militants in operations in Washuk and Mastung districts of southwestern Balochistan on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the military.

The military said six militants were killed in Washuk and another six in Mastung, where a militant hideout was also destroyed.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent years, which it said are linked to the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Kabul has denied the accusations.