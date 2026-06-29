Pashinyan says Armenia will not respond to Israel's decision, arguing that avoiding the politicization of the issue is in the country's interest

Armenia says it opposes ‘weaponization’ of 1915 events after Israeli recognition Pashinyan says Armenia will not respond to Israel's decision, arguing that avoiding the politicization of the issue is in the country's interest

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said Armenia sees no need to respond to Israel's recognition of the 1915 events as genocide, arguing that avoiding the "weaponization" of the issue is in the interest of Yerevan.

Speaking at a briefing, Pashinyan underlined that it is in the interest of Armenia to not enter into misuse of the issue, according to state news agency Armenpress. “We see no need to respond because,” he added.

On Sunday, the Israeli cabinet approved a proposal to designate the 1915 events as a genocide.

Later in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli government is seeking "to cover up its own crimes" through a politically motivated decision on the 1915 events.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the 1915 incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.