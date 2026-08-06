July 15 to commemorate dramatic 2-1 semifinal comeback in Atlanta, says Argentine Football Association

Argentina marks World Cup win against England with National Football Teams Day July 15 to commemorate dramatic 2-1 semifinal comeback in Atlanta, says Argentine Football Association

By Halis Sunnetci

ISTANBUL (AA) - The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced Thursday that July 15 will be observed annually as National Football Teams Day to commemorate the national team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal victory against England.

‘This afternoon, at the Executive Committee meeting held at the Ezeiza training ground, it was unanimously approved that, from now on, July 15 will be National Football Teams Day,’ AFA said in a statement.

It said the date was chosen to honor the “great and historic victory” against England in the World Cup semifinal.

Argentina trailed 1-0 after Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute in the semifinal in the US city of Atlanta.

Enzo Fernandez equalized in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez scored in second-half stoppage time to complete a 2-1 comeback and send Argentina into a second consecutive World Cup final.

The result ended England’s bid to reach its first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 1966.

The AFA said the tribute would recognize not only the senior team’s achievement but all Argentine national sides, including youth, men’s and women’s, futsal, beach soccer and outdoor football teams.

- Falklands banner draws controversy

The post-match celebrations renewed attention on Argentina’s sovereignty claim on the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas.

Argentina’s players displayed a banner on the pitch that read: ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas,’ meaning, ‘The Malvinas are Argentine,’ following their victory against England.

The gesture drew criticism in the UK, with the British government urging FIFA to investigate whether the players had violated the governing body’s rules.

The Falkland Islands are a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic and remain the subject of a sovereignty dispute between the UK and Argentina.

Argentina invaded the islands in April 1982 while it was ruled by a military junta led by Gen. Leopoldo Galtieri.

The ensuing conflict between Argentina and the UK lasted 74 days and ended with Argentina’s surrender in June 1982.

A total of 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British service members and three Falkland Islanders were killed in the conflict.

