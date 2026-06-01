Antarctica’s 1st dinosaur fossil from 1985 expedition formally identified after nearly 40 years Discovery provides new evidence of titanosaur distribution across southern continents

A bone collected during a 1985 British Antarctic Survey (BAS) expedition has been formally identified as the first dinosaur fossil ever discovered on the Antarctic continent, nearly 40 years after it was unearthed.

The vertebra was discovered by BAS geologist Dr. Mike Thomson during an expedition to James Ross Island on the Antarctic Peninsula. The mission aimed to map rock layers to help future geologists and paleontologists determine the age of fossil discoveries across the region.

Although Thomson recorded the specimen as belonging to a large reptile at the time, researchers have now confirmed that it is a dinosaur fossil.

Paleontologist Mark Evans, curator of the BAS geological collections, said: “This fossil was found by Dr. Mike Thomson, one of the true pioneers of Antarctic geology. His work helps us date all fossil finds across the Antarctic Peninsula today. When I first spotted this bone in our collections a few years ago, I suspected it was a dinosaur. After looking at it properly, I thought it was probably a titanosaur tail vertebra. Looking back at Mike’s notebooks, he knew it was a large reptile, so it’s very special to confirm his find 40 years later.”

Researchers identified the fossil as belonging to the Titanosauria, a group that includes the largest dinosaurs known to have walked the Earth. While titanosaurs typically weighed more than 15 tons, scientists estimate this individual measured about 6 to 7 meters (20 to 23 feet) in length.

The vertebra was recovered from the Santa Marta Formation, a marine rock layer dating to the late Cretaceous period around 82 million years ago. According to BAS, it is the only dinosaur fossil discovered in this geological formation in Antarctica.

Scientists believe the animal's remains were likely carried out to sea after its death before being buried in seabed sediments, where they later fossilized.

Professor Paul Barrett, merit researcher at the Natural History Museum, London, said: “The find sheds further light on how dinosaurs spread across the southern continents. To date no titanosaurs have been found in Australia, and there is only limited evidence of them in New Zealand. Confirmation of the presence of these animals in Antarctica makes it seem likely that they traveled on to these areas, which were connected.”

Researchers said Antarctica was covered with temperate forests when the animal lived, with volcanic activity creating a much warmer climate than the ice-covered continent seen today.

Despite Antarctica having the sparsest dinosaur fossil record of any continent because of its extensive ice cover, scientists believe many more discoveries remain buried beneath the ice and could emerge as glaciers retreat.