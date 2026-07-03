Ancient DNA study of skeletons could unlock secrets of 1071 Battle of Manzikert

Skeletons unearthed from a medieval cemetery in eastern Türkiye believed to be linked to the 1071 Battle of Manzikert are undergoing ancient DNA and forensic analyses as researchers seek new evidence about one of the most pivotal battles in medieval history.

Archaeologists are excavating a burial ground near the town of Malazgirt, historically known as Manzikert, where the Byzantine Empire was defeated by the Seljuk Turks in 1071 – a victory widely regarded as opening much of Anatolia to Turkish settlement.

The excavation is part of the Malazgirt Battlefield Identification, Historical and Archaeological Survey Project, launched in 2020 by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry in partnership with the Ahlat Museum Directorate and Mus Alparslan University.

Researchers have identified 18 graves during this year's excavations, adding to dozens uncovered in previous seasons.

Radiocarbon dating has placed the burials in the 11th and 12th centuries, while earlier analyses found that all followed Islamic burial traditions, with about 40% belonging to young adult males – findings researchers say are consistent with the period of the battle.

Once excavated, the remains are transferred to laboratories at Hacettepe University and Mus Alparslan University, where scientists analyze them for age, sex, disease, possible cause of death and ancient DNA.

After the analyses are completed, the remains will be reburied in their original graves.