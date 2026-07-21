Civil defense says nearly 1,460 wildfires have broken out nationwide since start of July

Algeria contains 127 of 146 wildfires reported over past 24 hours amid heat wave Civil defense says nearly 1,460 wildfires have broken out nationwide since start of July

lgerian authorities said Monday that 127 of 146 wildfires reported across the country over the past 24 hours had been brought under control, while firefighting crews continued efforts to contain 19 blazes that remained active.

Lt. Col. Nassim Bernaoui, head of media and public awareness at the General Directorate of Civil Protection, told state radio that firefighters were working alongside army units, forestry services, local authorities and volunteers to prevent the remaining fires from spreading.

He said Algeria has been grappling with an exceptional wave of forest and brush fires for nearly two weeks, fueled by soaring temperatures.

Since July 1, civil defense teams have responded to nearly 1,460 wildfires nationwide, extinguishing between 85% and 90% of them, Bernaoui said.

Authorities have recorded 3,719 wildfires since May 1 compared with 1,501 during the same period last year, nearly doubling the number of incidents.

According to the General Directorate of Forests, more than 1,666 hectares of vegetation have been damaged, including forests, scrubland, brush, alfa grass, fruit trees and mountain crops.

Algeria has been battling dozens of wildfires in recent days as a heat wave grips much of the country, with civil defense teams backed by aerial and ground resources working to protect communities and contain the blazes.

