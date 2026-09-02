5,209 Israeli occupiers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in August; 2 Palestinians killed, 114 detained Governorate says 83 Palestinians injured, 44 settler attacks recorded, 40 demolition, land-clearing operations carried out in occupied Jerusalem

A total of 5,209 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem in August, while Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and detained 114, including five children, the Jerusalem Governorate said Tuesday.

The governorate said in its monthly report that Al-Aqsa witnessed continued and intensified occupiers’ incursions and Jewish religious rituals inside the compound and around its gates throughout August, under direct protection from Israeli police.

The governorate said it recorded 5,209 occupiers’ incursions into the Al-Aqsa compound, with one of the highest daily totals recorded Aug. 13, when 751 occupiers entered the site.

It also said Israeli authorities issued five orders barring Palestinian citizens from entering Al-Aqsa.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed occupiers to enter the mosque compound. The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem maintains that Al-Aqsa is exclusively a Muslim holy site and has repeatedly demanded an end to the incursions.

Regarding Israeli military violations, the governorate said Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, injured 83 and detained 114, including five children.

It also documented 44 attacks by occupiers against Palestinians and their property.

In addition, the governorate recorded 40 demolition and land-clearing operations targeting homes, structures and land in Jerusalem, along with 86 demolition or stop-work notices and orders.

The developments come as Israeli media report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to escalate tensions to appease far-right parties ahead of the Knesset elections on Oct. 27.

Palestinians accuse Israel of intensifying measures aimed at Judaizing occupied Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and erasing its Arab and Islamic identity. They maintain East Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for independent state.

Cities, towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been subjected to repeated Israeli raids and arrests, alongside an increase in occupiers’ attacks against Palestinians and their property since Israel launched a genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.