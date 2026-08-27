Local civil defense group recovers 233 bodies from under rubble of homes destroyed by earlier Israeli attacks

4 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza despite US-backed truce Local civil defense group recovers 233 bodies from under rubble of homes destroyed by earlier Israeli attacks

Four Palestinians were killed and others injured on Thursday in separate Israeli attacks in Gaza City and Khan Younis, local medical sources told Anadolu, despite a ceasefire that ostensibly went into effect last October.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the victims were killed in separate Israeli attacks that targeted two tents sheltering displaced people, a bicycle and the roof of a home.

In the latest attack, one Palestinian was killed and others injured, including a child, when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people near Ansar Roundabout west of Gaza City.

According to a local medical source, one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone struck his bicycle near the Industrial Junction in Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed -- and several more injured -- when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, local medical sources said.

Earlier Thursday, a young Palestinian man was critically injured when an Israeli drone struck a home in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, a source at the nearby Al-Shifa Hospital said, adding that the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Israeli forces also shelled several areas east of Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense authority said its teams recovered the bodies of 233 Palestinians from under the rubble of 20 homes destroyed by earlier Israeli attacks.

Mohammed Abu Dan, who leads a civil defense project aimed at recovering victims’ bodies, said the recovered remains were among those of 400 people previously reported missing.

Recovered bodies included 73 children and 106 women, he said, adding that the operation was part of the project’s second phase, which began in mid-July amid chronic shortages of equipment and resources.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal actions in the Gaza Strip have displaced hundreds of thousands of local residents, many of whom have sought refuge in temporary shelters and tents across the enclave.

Since the US-brokered truce, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,000 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, when Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, more than 73,400 Palestinians have been killed – and over 174,400 injured – by relentless Israeli attacks, most of which targeted civilian infrastructure.