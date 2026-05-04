At least 830 Palestinians killed, nearly 2,350 injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire, Health Ministry says

3 Gazans killed by Israeli fire in last 24 hours, death toll tops 72,600 At least 830 Palestinians killed, nearly 2,350 injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from Israel’s war on the enclave since October 2023 to 72,613, the Health Ministry said Monday.

The ministry did not provide details about the new fatalities, but a medical source told Anadolu that a 44-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire in the Atatra area west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza early Monday.

Local sources said the Atatra area lies outside the zones of Israeli military deployment and control under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The medical source said a second Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in a drone strike targeting a group of civilians on Street 10 in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

A third Palestinian was killed and several people were wounded in a drone strike in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah.

Witnesses said Israeli artillery shelled eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City at dawn, while Israeli naval forces targeted the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis in the south with gunfire and shells. No casualties were reported.

The Health Ministry said nine people were also injured by Israeli fire over the past day, bringing the total injuries since October 2023 to over 172,457 people.

At least 833 Palestinians have been killed and 2,345 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire on Oct. 10, 2025, according to the ministry.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of Israeli genocidal war that began Oct. 8, 2023, causing widespread destruction and affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul