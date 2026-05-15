'We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence,' says Keir Starmer

11 people barred from coming to UK for far-right rally, says government 'We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence,' says Keir Starmer

A total of 11 foreign far-right individuals intent on coming to the UK to "spew their extremist views" have been blocked from entering the country, the British government said Friday.

"We're in a fight for the soul of this country," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement as the government announced that more extremists had been blocked from coming to the UK ahead of the Unite the Kingdom rally in London on Saturday.

"Eleven foreign far-right agitators intent on coming to the UK to spew their extremist views have been blocked from entering the country, as the Prime Minister takes action to protect British communities from vile hate," the government said.

The prime minister warned that violent thugs who spread hatred on UK streets will face the full force of the law, as Saturday is expected be one of the busiest days for policing in recent years.

Thousands of people are expected to attend tomorrow's rally led by British far-fight figure Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, calling for a new coalition to "Make Europe Great Again."

One of the individuals barred from the UK is US-based extremist Valentina Gomez, known for using inflammatory and dehumanizing rhetoric about Muslim communities.

Starmer said this weekend's march is a "stark reminder of exactly what we are up against," adding its organizers are peddling hatred and division, plain and simple.

"We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence," he warned.

Starmer added: "For anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone, you can expect to face the full force of the law," he added.