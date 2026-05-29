Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 people across Lebanon

14 killed in attacks on southern Lebanon as Israel continues to violate US-mediated ceasefire Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 people across Lebanon

At least 14 people were killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting several towns in southern Lebanon in a brazen violation of the US-mediated ceasefire that has been in effect since April 17, according to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

In the latest attacks, the Al-Harthiyeh area on the outskirts of the town of Adloun in Lebanon's Sidon district came under an Israeli strike that killed eight Syrians.

Four people were killed in an Israeli strike on a building in the town of Abbasiyeh near the southern city of Tyre, while another person was killed in a separate airstrike on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, the news agency reported.

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Israeli warplanes also targeted a house in the town of Harayib, leaving several people injured.

Israel carried out more airstrikes that hit the towns of Gandouriyeh, Frun, Harayib, and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone strike on the town of Majdal Zoun near Tyre also caused injuries, according to NNA.

In Nabatieh province, Israeli warplanes targeted a building in the town of Habboush, destroying the structure.

Throughout the day, a low-flying Israeli drone was spotted over Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

Another drone strike targeted a motorcycle traveling on the Tyre-Abbasiyeh road, leaving several people injured.

Earlier Friday, a Lebanese police officer was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Aba in Nabatieh province.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the United States.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 people across the country.

The escalation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 25 that he had instructed the military to intensify operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has continued to launch attacks against Israeli forces, saying it is responding to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

*Writing by Sahin Demir and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul