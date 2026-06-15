World leaders praise Pakistan for brokering US-Iran deal Role of Qatar, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia in landmark deal also appreciated

World leaders on Monday hailed Pakistan for brokering the peace deal between the US and Iran to end their months-long war.

Leaders of Australia, Türkiye, Qatar, Japan, Kuwait, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK appreciated Pakistan's and other countries' roles in reaching the landmark agreement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Pakistan for “its exceptional mediation efforts” and appreciated “the support provided to diplomatic initiatives by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.”

Türkiye “will continue to support all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability, and tranquility in our region and contribute to lasting solutions based on diplomacy and international law,” he said in a post on US social media platform X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated US President Donald Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere "who have contributed to this breakthrough."

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in a statement, expressed gratitude to Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

China also backed the role of Islamabad and commended Pakistan for its mediation, which brought the two parties to agree to a peace deal that will be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also thanked Pakistan and other parties that “contributed to creating the conditions conducive to reaching this understanding.”

"We extend our thanks to our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as to all regional and international parties that contributed to creating the conditions conducive to reaching this understanding," he said in a statement.

While congratulating the US and Iran for having reached the deal, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep appreciation to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other regional countries for the constructive role played in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa, in a post on X, welcomed the agreement and commended the "tireless" diplomatic efforts of all those who made this deal possible.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on X: "A heartfelt thanks goes to all the mediators, and ​in particular to Qatar and Pakistan, who ​have made this agreement possible. This ⁠is an opportunity for peace that must be seized."

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, during a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, conveyed Tokyo's "deep" appreciation and commendation for Islamabad's "sustained" mediatory role and constructive efforts throughout the peace process.

Dutch Foreign Minister ​Tom Berendsen also thanked Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye for their role as mediators in the agreement between the US and Iran, saying that it is a “hopeful step toward stability in the region, including Lebanon.”

While commending Pakistan and Qatar’s efforts in reaching the agreement, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on X, said that Pakistan, Qatar and other “brotherly and friendly countries” contributed to “bridging viewpoints and creating the conditions” for reaching the “important understanding.”

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Islamabad in April hosted the highest-level talks between the US and Iran since the two severed diplomatic ties in 1979, represented by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament's speaker Bagher Qalibaf.