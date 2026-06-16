Purported text of memorandum of understanding does not represent actual language agreed between Washington, Tehran, says official

White House rejects leaked details of US-Iran peace deal as inaccurate Purported text of memorandum of understanding does not represent actual language agreed between Washington, Tehran, says official

The White House on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming to detail specific terms of the peace deal with Iran announced this week, saying the documents circulated by news outlets do not accurately reflect the official agreement.

“The supposed text of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) that was obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote on US social media company X. His remarks follow widespread reports from major organizations, including Bloomberg and CNN, claiming they had reviewed the document.

Media reports this week indicated that Iran will be allowed to immediately sell oil and fuel under the deal, with sanctions waivers taking effect upon the signing of the agreement, with the in-person signing set for Friday.

A final draft of the memorandum, reported by Bloomberg, indicated that Washington and its regional partners intend to establish a $300 billion plan for the economic development and rehabilitation of Iran, a detail later firmly denied by US President Donald Trump, saying: “We're not investing. We're not putting up 10 cents.”

Military withdrawal and nuclear ambiguity

The draft seen by Bloomberg stipulates that the US will withdraw its military forces "from the surrounding areas" within 30 days of a final agreement. The text also calls for a comprehensive conclusion to the war "on all fronts, including in Lebanon," signaling a broader regional de-escalation effort.

On the maritime situation, the draft indicates that both nations will coordinate to ensure traffic in the Strait of Hormuz returns to “prewar level within 30 days.”

While the US Treasury Department will issue immediate waivers for Iranian crude and petrochemical exports, the US also reportedly commits to terminating sanctions as part of the final settlement.

However, the draft remains noticeably vague on the fate of Tehran's nuclear stockpile, according to Bloomberg. Instead of requiring immediate neutralization, the document says the issue of enriched uranium “will be adequately addressed in a final agreement.”

The draft’s language on frozen assets also provides no firm timeline, stating only that such funds “will be released and made fully available” eventually.

‘Performance-based agreement’

The reports came after senior US officials said Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the four-month war and establish a framework linking economic measures, nuclear verification, and regional security commitments.

The nonprofit group United Against Nuclear Iran reportedly said that an Iranian supertanker carrying crude oil had left the port of Chabahar, crossed the US blockade, and was sailing Tuesday out of the Gulf of Oman with its location tracker active.

Asked about the Wall Street Journal report, a senior US official told Anadolu that the deal between the US and Iran is a “performance-based agreement.”

“Iran can only access any benefits of the MoU if they abide by all of the points they agreed to – including no nuclear weapons, neutralizing its enriched material, and not interfering with the free flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the official added.

According to US officials, the deal was signed between the US and Iran electronically on Sunday, which includes an extended pause in the fighting, reopening the Strait of Hormuz while setting the stage for talks on Iran's nuclear program linked to sanctions relief.

An in-person signing is set for Friday in Switzerland.