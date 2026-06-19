'The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,' says spokesperson

White House delays Vance's Switzerland trip for Iran talks over unresolved logistics 'The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,' says spokesperson

US Vice President JD Vance is not departing for Switzerland on Thursday as logistical details for expected technical talks with Iran remain unresolved, said the White House.

“As of now, the US vice president is not departing tonight,” a spokesperson said.

Vance had been expected to travel to Switzerland as part of efforts to advance discussions linked to Iran.

“As the vice president said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the spokesperson said.

The US looks forward to beginning technical talks "as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.

Earlier Thursday, Vance told reporters that he plans to go to Switzerland, and technical talks with Iran might start "this weekend."

"I plan to go to Switzerland. Exactly when, you know, we thought we, I think these technical negotiations are going to start sometime this weekend. That's still the plan. But that could change because it's not an easy country, Iran, to get out of. And so we're trying to figure out exactly when that's going to happen. I suspect this weekend, but I'm not sure," he said.