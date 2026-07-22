Embassy says recent attacks have involved hand or stun grenades thrown at vehicles, private homes, and businesses, often by assailants on motorcycles

US urges citizens in Israel to remain vigilant amid surge in organized crime violence Embassy says recent attacks have involved hand or stun grenades thrown at vehicles, private homes, and businesses, often by assailants on motorcycles

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on Wednesday, warning American citizens of a significant increase in violence linked to rivalries between organized crime groups in central Israel.

“US Embassy Jerusalem is closely monitoring reports of a spike in violence ... primarily in the Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Herzliya neighborhoods,” the embassy said.

It said that recent attacks have involved hand or stun grenades thrown at vehicles, private homes, and businesses, often by assailants on motorcycles.

The embassy advised Americans to remain vigilant in commercial districts, particularly during evening and overnight hours.

It urged citizens to avoid areas with heavy police activity, report suspicious items to local authorities and review their personal security plans.

The embassy also encouraged travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive real-time updates.

Citizens should keep essential supplies, including food, water and medication, in a secure location, it said.