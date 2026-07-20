Washington considers sending additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets as well as additional aerial refueling tankers to Middle East, reports CNN

US to boost military aircraft presence in Mideast amid tensions with Iran: Report Washington considers sending additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets as well as additional aerial refueling tankers to Middle East, reports CNN

The US is planning to increase the number of military aircraft deployed in the Middle East amid escalating tensions and exchanges of fire with Iran, CNN reported Monday.

Washington is considering sending additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets from bases in Europe, as well as additional aerial refueling tankers, a US official reportedly said.

The report came as the US continued to carry out airstrikes against Iran, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases that it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​

Last week, US President Donald Trump was briefed in the Situation Room on potential strategies to escalate the conflict. Among the options under consideration were an operation to seize Kharg Island, a major Iranian oil export terminal, and airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities at Pickaxe Mountain.

At the same time, Trump has not dismissed the possibility of a diplomatic resolution. Overnight, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the opportunity to resume negotiations remains available, indicating that diplomacy is still being considered.