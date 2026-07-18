US strike on water desalination plant left about 10,000 without water: Iranian official

Serdar Dincel
18 July 2026•Update: 18 July 2026
A US strike on a water desalination plant in Iran's southeastern coastal village of Bunji, in Hormozgan province, has left around 10,000 without water, a provincial official said on Saturday.
The attack “completely disrupted the supply of drinking water to 20 villages with a population of about 10,000 people," Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim quoted the CEO of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company as saying.
"These villages are facing a water shortage crisis," added the official.
Tensions have heightened in the Middle East, where the US and Iran continue to exchange attacks in recent days.
The military escalation comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.