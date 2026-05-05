US says it redirected 51 vessels from Iranian ports CENTCOM reports USS Michael Murphy monitoring naval blockade operations in Arabian Sea

The US said Tuesday that 51 vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports have been directed to turn around or return to port under its naval blockade.

"As of today, 51 vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to stop commercial ships from entering or leaving Iran," CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

The updated figure showed an increase of two compared to the 49 vessels reported earlier as having been redirected.

A US sailor standing watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) was observed monitoring flight operations in the Arabian Sea as American forces enforce the blockade, according to CENTCOM.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran’s restrictions on vessel passage through the waterway due to the war that began Feb. 28 and is currently on hold.