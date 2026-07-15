US sanctions more than 50 individuals, entities, vessels tied to Iranian shipping. Treasury Department says action targets Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani's alleged sanctions evasion network

The US imposed sanctions Tuesday on more than 50 individuals, companies and vessels accused of supporting an alleged illicit shipping and sanctions evasion network linked to Iranian businessman Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the Treasury Department announced.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the measures are part of Washington's broader campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran following what it described as Tehran's renewed “destabilizing attacks” in the Strait of Hormuz.

The sanctions target financial facilitators, shipping executives, logistics firms and vessel operators based in multiple countries. As a result of the designations, all property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals and entities subject to US jurisdiction are blocked.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions are intended to dismantle what Washington described as a major financial network supporting the Iranian government.

"The Iranian regime survives on deception, and the Shamkhani network is one of its most profitable engines," he said. "Treasury is shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to US national security and global shipping."