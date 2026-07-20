‘As of July 20, the US military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports,’ US Central Command says

US redirects 7 commercial vessels, 1 disabled under naval blockade on Iran ‘As of July 20, the US military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports,’ US Central Command says

The US military said Monday that it had redirected seven commercial vessels and disabled another as part of its enforcement of a naval blockade against Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared a statement on US social media company X about the ongoing operation.

The command said US service members aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) were supporting flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea.

CENTCOM said it was continuing to enforce the naval blockade against Iran, adding: "As of July 20, the US military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports."

The post also included photographs showing US military personnel conducting operations during the mission.