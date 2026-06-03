Aircraft disabled vessel by firing Hellfire missile into ship’s engine room, preventing ship from reaching Iran, says Central Command

US military says it disabled Botswana-flagged oil tanker near Iran's Kharg Island Aircraft disabled vessel by firing Hellfire missile into ship’s engine room, preventing ship from reaching Iran, says Central Command

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that it disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail toward Iran's Kharg Island.

The Botswana-flagged tanker, M/T Lexie, was sailing unladen through international waters toward Kharg Island when US forces began issuing warnings and directing the vessel to alter its course, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from U.S. forces multiple times over a 24-hour period.

"A U.S. aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran," it said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

CENTCOM began implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.

According to the command, the US forces have disabled 6 commercial vessels and redirected 122 as the ceasefire with Iran continues.

