'The discussion at Bürgenstock will not take place as planned today,' says ministry

US-Iran talks scheduled for Friday canceled: Swiss Foreign Ministry 'The discussion at Bürgenstock will not take place as planned today,' says ministry

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced early Friday that the US-Iran talks scheduled for the day were canceled.

"The discussion at Bürgenstock will not take place as planned today," the ministry announced in a statement. “Consequently, the meeting announced yesterday is cancelled.”

In a separate statement, the ministry said that planned talks have been postponed.

"The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks," it added.

The statement came right after the White House announced that US Vice President JD Vance will not be departing for Switzerland on Thursday as logistical details for expected technical talks with Iran remain unresolved.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also signed the document as mediator.