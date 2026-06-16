Leaders urge accord to be implemented ‘rapidly, comprehensively,’ say Iran ‘must never acquire a nuclear weapon’

US-Iran pact welcomed by 17 countries, all urge reopening of Strait of Hormuz Leaders urge accord to be implemented ‘rapidly, comprehensively,’ say Iran ‘must never acquire a nuclear weapon’

A group of 17 countries on Monday welcomed the memorandum of understanding announced between the US and Iran, describing it as an opportunity to restore regional stability and support the global economy.

“This is a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilize the global economy,” a joint statement by the UK, France, Germany and Italy read. The statement was later signed by 13 other countries.

They congratulated the US, Iran and mediators including Pakistan and Qatar on what they called a diplomatic breakthrough.

The leaders stressed that detailed negotiations should be concluded and the agreement implemented “rapidly and comprehensively,” adding that they stand ready to support the process.

They also called for the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restoration of “unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation.”

The other signatories of the statement were Japan, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Greek Cypriot Administration, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Poland and Portugal.

The leaders said they were committed to contributing to that effort, including through “a strictly defensive and independent mission” aimed at reassuring commercial shipping and conducting mine-clearance operations, in accordance with their respective constitutional requirements.

The statement reiterated that Iran “must never acquire a nuclear weapon” and expressed readiness to work with the US, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) toward that objective.

The leaders also said they were prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to “clear, verifiable steps” by Iran regarding its nuclear program.

They pledged to work closely with the US, Iran and regional partners to maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement.

It further reaffirmed support for the stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and underscored the importance of a robust ceasefire.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.