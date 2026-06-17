Discussions about accelerating the timeline though electronic signing aimed at reopening Strait of Hormuz earlier, report says

US, Iran discuss moving up signing of deal from Friday to later Wednesday, Axios reports Discussions about accelerating the timeline though electronic signing aimed at reopening Strait of Hormuz earlier, report says

The US and Iran are discussing holding an electronic signing of their peace deal as early as Wednesday, rather than in-person on Friday, a report said.

According to Axios, the deal could be signed electronically, and part of the deal related to the Strait of Hormuz would take effect, and the US might share the text of the agreement.

Discussions about accelerating the timeline, the report said, were aimed at reopening the strait before Friday, since both sides support doing so.

It claimed that Iran requested that the agreement text remain unpublished until the official signing and denied suggestions that the White House was acting under political pressure.

The report, however, said that regardless of any scheduling changes, the meeting between the US and Iranian delegations, led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, will proceed as planned in Switzerland on Friday.

The talks are expected to focus on initiating negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.