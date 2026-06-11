'Due to regional developments, U.S. citizens in Iraq are advised to maintain heightened readiness and stay alert to local news sources,' says embassy

US Embassy in Iraq urges Americans to leave country amid regional tensions 'Due to regional developments, U.S. citizens in Iraq are advised to maintain heightened readiness and stay alert to local news sources,' says embassy

The US Embassy in Iraq urged American citizens Wednesday to maintain heightened vigilance and reiterated its warning against travel to Iraq, citing ongoing regional developments.

"Due to regional developments, U.S. citizens in Iraq are advised to maintain heightened readiness and stay alert to local news sources," the embassy said. "Travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur on short notice."

The embassy also renewed its reference to the US State Department's Level 4 travel advisory for Iraq, the highest warning level issued by the US government.

“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there.”

