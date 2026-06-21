US President reportedly tells Iranians that if Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz, ‘you won't have a country’

Trump warns Iran to stop ‘proxies in Lebanon’ or US will hit Tehran 'very hard again' US President reportedly tells Iranians that if Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz, ‘you won't have a country’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iran to “immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble” or Washington will hit Tehran “very hard again.”

“If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

According to Fox News, Trump also spoke with Iranians overnight and warned that if they close the Strait of Hormuz, “you won't have a country.”

"You won't even make it back to your f----- country."

"We may take over the Strait, if we have to,” Trump said.

He said that the US could become the "Guardian Angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil. "If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," the US president added.