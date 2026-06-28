President says Washington may be forced to ‘complete the job’ if Tehran again violates ceasefire

Trump threatens Iran with additional military action after new US strikes President says Washington may be forced to ‘complete the job’ if Tehran again violates ceasefire

President Donald Trump threatened Iran with additional military action Saturday after US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites, and coastal radar positions.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“It is very possible that they will never learn!” he said.

Trump said Washington could reach a point where it is “no longer able to be reasonable,” and may be “forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started.”

“If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” he added.

The remarks came after the American military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Saturday following an Iranian attack on the Panama-flagged tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.