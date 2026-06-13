Shehbaz Sharif said Iran, US are closer than ever to signing a peace deal

Trump shares Pakistani premier’s message on US-Iran peace deal Shehbaz Sharif said Iran, US are closer than ever to signing a peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a statement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the possibility of a US-Iran deal on his social media account.

On his TruthSocial platform, Trump reposted a message by Sharif on the US social media company X in which he said the negotiations had entered their final stage and expressed optimism about the prospects for a breakthrough.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before,” Sharif wrote.

According to him, Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran early April, is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement immediately after its finalization. He added that technical-level talks are expected to begin next week to discuss implementation and other related matters.

Sharif also thanked the US and Iran for their continued engagement in the negotiations.

Expressing confidence in the outcome, he described the anticipated agreement as a milestone that could help foster stability and cooperation. “We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace,” the premier said.

