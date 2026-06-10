'We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,' US president says after Apache helicopter downed by Iran

Trump says US to continue 'hard' strikes against Iran amid deal impasse 'We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,' US president says after Apache helicopter downed by Iran

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US would continue "hard" strikes against Iran after the military carried out attacks on Iranian targets overnight in retaliation for the downing of an attack helicopter above the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said American forces "hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today," signaling indifference to the ramifications of further attacks on negotiations to formally end the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard … based on the helicopter … They shot down a very, very incredible, actually an incredible machine," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, alluding to Monday's downing of an American Apache helicopter.

"We'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers," he said.

News website Axios reported that Trump met with his national security team in the Situation Room Wednesday afternoon to discuss new strikes on Iran. One anonymous source said one option presented to the president included launching a large-scale attack that would be short in duration in an effort to pressure Iran in ongoing negotiations.

Among those in attendance for the meeting were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, and other senior officials, Axios reported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined remotely from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump reportedly ‘incensed’ over delay in response from Iran

Axios earlier reported that Trump has become incensed after Iran delayed its response to his proposal to end the war for nearly two weeks, with no formal response yet in hand.

The White House tried to get answers from Iran on Trump's proposal hours before the US launched attacks on Tuesday in retaliation for the downing of the helicopter, Axios reported. There was no response, however.

One anonymous US official said the White House stressed "time was running out" before the attacks were launched on Iranian targets. The response from Iran was that there was no answer yet, and they warned there would be a response to any attack, but that turned out to be relatively limited.

As the US military aircraft were en route, the White House informed Iran that they would only target military facilities.

"We told the Iranians that if the (Apache helicopter) pilots were killed we would have been in a whole different place today," a US official told Axios.

An agreement to end the war could have been reached last month if Trump had agreed to the terms negotiated by his negotiators, but he decided after a May 29 meeting in the Situation Room to demand two amendments to the memorandum of understanding.

The first was a requirement that Iran agree to down-blend its enriched uranium within 60 days and commit to not imposing any tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios. In return, Trump said he would agree to allow the down-blending to take place in Iran under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Trump had previously demanded that the nuclear material be removed from Iran entirely.

During Wednesday's Oval Office event, Trump further claimed the US has "been taking out millions of barrels of oil" in a series of covert actions during the war, suggesting the end goal has been to stabilize global market prices.

"Nobody knows it. You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now. We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights, because they don't have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it," he said. "We took that. That's why oil is $85 a barrel."

The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February, has roiled global energy markets, spiking prices on everything from gas to liquefied natural gas and jet fuel. The increased inputs have skyrocketed prices on a wide array of reliant industries, affecting consumers around the globe.

Trump's decision to escalate attacks after Iran shot down an Apache followed months of regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, after Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered a cycle of military confrontations, retaliatory attacks, and diplomatic disputes.

Iran and Israel also exchanged strikes in recent days before pulling back, highlighting the fragility of a ceasefire and efforts by regional and international mediators to revive diplomacy and prevent a broader conflict.