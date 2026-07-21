US president says Washington has no record of Iran moving centrifuges to Pickaxe Mountain, warns site will be hit 'pretty soon' and 'very heavily'

Trump says US has 'no interest' in meeting with Iran until Tehran ready for 'meaningful' talks US president says Washington has no record of Iran moving centrifuges to Pickaxe Mountain, warns site will be hit 'pretty soon' and 'very heavily'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington has "no interest" in meeting with Iran until Tehran is ready for "meaningful" nuclear talks.

Speaking during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Oval Office, Trump claimed that Iran was "desperate" to meet with the US but had not yet offered the kind of dialogue Washington wanted.

"They want to desperately meet, and until they're ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in even," Trump said.

Asked whether Iran had moved nuclear centrifuges to Pickaxe Mountain, Trump said: "Well, I think that they may have. We don't have it on record."

"Normally, I wouldn't say that. If I thought they could do something about it, I would never say that. But we'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily," he added.