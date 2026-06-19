‘There are no limits. We defeated them totally militarily,’ says US president

Trump says there are ‘no limits’ to his power after Iran war ‘There are no limits. We defeated them totally militarily,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump said there are "no limits" to his ability to exert power following the US-Iran war, arguing that the United States has the “most powerful military in the world.”

In an interview with Axios released Thursday, Trump was asked what he had learned about the exercise and limits of presidential power as a result of the conflict.

“There are no limits. I haven't learned that lesson yet. I know there are, but there are no limits. We defeated them totally militarily,” he said.

“We have the most powerful military in the world, by far. Who else could have done a blockade like that? I did a naval blockade where not one ship was able to get through. Some tried. They didn't, you know. It didn't last very long,” he said.

When pressed on whether the memorandum of understanding signed this week between the US and Iran amounted to the “unconditional surrender” he had initially wanted from Tehran, Trump responded: “Well, it really probably is unconditional surrender.”