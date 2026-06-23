Inspectors will be on ground 'at the appropriate time,' according to the US president

Trump says Iran 'wrong' to deny agreeing to nuclear inspections Inspectors will be on ground 'at the appropriate time,' according to the US president

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Iran will allow nuclear inspectors into the country despite Tehran’s denials, saying the inspectors will be on the ground "at an appropriate time."

Speaking to reporters, Trump dismissed Iranian claims that there are no scheduled visits for the (International Atomic Agency) IAEA inspectors despite an announcement from US Vice President JD Vance that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country.

"They're wrong. They're wrong. They know they're wrong," Trump said. "They told us inside and we have it down 100%, inspections."

"If they were right, I cancel the meetings right now," he added.

Asked when would inspectors be allowed to enter Iran, Trump said: “At the appropriate time. There's no rush.”

"We're making an amazing deal with Iran. We're making a deal that's going to keep our country and the world safe, because we're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and they know that, and they agree to that," Trump said.

Vance said on Monday that Iran had agreed to permit nuclear inspectors back into the country.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry, however, denied making any new commitments regarding their nuclear program or international inspections.