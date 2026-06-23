‘All that money is coming back in the form of purchases of food, which (Iranians) desperately need’, says US President

Trump says Iran sanctions relief will go 'largely to our farmers' ‘All that money is coming back in the form of purchases of food, which (Iranians) desperately need’, says US President

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that any sanctions relief granted to Iran would “largely” benefit American farmers, while warning that Tehran must comply with its commitments or face consequences.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said Iran's over 90 million people face severe food insecurity and that any money unlocked by lifting sanctions would be spent on agricultural imports from the US.

“If the sanctions go out, money is going to be put into this country,” Trump said. “All that money is coming back in the form of purchases of food, which they desperately need … The money that we lift is going to go to our farmers, largely to our farmers.”

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is "totally open,” claiming the US recorded its highest-ever single-day oil transit through the waterway on Sunday.

“We took in more oil yesterday than we've ever, that has ever gone through the strait," he said, adding: “We'll see how that all goes, but we have two things: we have an open Strait, and we have a country that will never have a nuclear weapon.”

"I think the blockade was more impactful than dropping bombs," Trump said.

On the broader nuclear agreement, Trump issued a direct warning to Tehran, saying Washington would respond if Iran failed to honor its commitments.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," he said.

On Lebanon, Trump was asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that Israeli forces would not be withdrawing from the country.

"I'm a problem solver, I get problems solved real fast, including with Bibi (Netanyahu)," Trump said.

The US and Iran remotely signed a memorandum of understanding last week, launching a 60-day negotiating window to resolve disputes including the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, its nuclear program, and other unresolved issues.

The 14-point document calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, the removal of the naval blockade on Iran, and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

It also includes a reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran valued at a minimum of $300 billion, oil export waivers, the release of Iran's frozen assets, and a reaffirmation by Tehran that it will not develop nuclear weapons.