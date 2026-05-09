In phone call with French TV station, US president says Iranians ‘still very much want to make a deal’

Trump says he 'expects to hear very soon' from Iran on US peace plan In phone call with French TV station, US president says Iranians ‘still very much want to make a deal’

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that "he expects to hear very soon" from Iran on Washington’s latest peace plan.

In a phone call with French TV station LCI, Trump said the Iranians “still very much want to make a deal.”

Regional tensions have sharply escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. Trump later announced an extension of the truce without setting a deadline.

Commenting on the Victory Day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said “it would be nice to see the ceasefire extended," adding that he "made the deal" himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.