Debris recovered from HMM Namu indicates use of Iranian-developed anti-ship missiles, say investigators, while Tehran denies involvement

South Korea says Iran-linked missiles likely hit vessel in Strait of Hormuz Debris recovered from HMM Namu indicates use of Iranian-developed anti-ship missiles, say investigators, while Tehran denies involvement

South Korea said Wednesday that anti-ship missiles linked to Iran were likely used in an attack earlier this month on the South Korean-operated vessel HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Technical analysis concluded that the unidentified airborne objects were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran," First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo told reporters in Seoul while presenting the findings of a government investigation into the May 4 incident.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said investigators analyzed debris including engines, warheads and explosive materials recovered from the vessel.

Park said authorities could not confirm who launched the missiles or whether the strike was intentional but noted that "multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran."

Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi rejected the allegations after being summoned by Seoul.

"Iran denies all allegations regarding this matter," he said through an interpreter, adding: "We must be wary of false flag operations by hostile countries."

The attack caused an explosion and fire aboard the ship operated by major South Korean shipping company HMM Co., injuring one crew member. The vessel is currently under repair in the United Arab Emirates.