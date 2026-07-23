Xin Long Yang, Rodos among tankers reversing course near Bab al-Mandab

Several oil tankers alter course in Red Sea following Houthi threats Xin Long Yang, Rodos among tankers reversing course near Bab al-Mandab

Several oil tankers altered course or turned back in the Red Sea following threats and attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group, vessel-tracking data showed Thursday.

Some tankers changed direction Wednesday to avoid the Bab al-Mandab Strait, with two heading north toward the Suez Canal.

The move followed U-turns by the Xin Long Yang and Rodos on Tuesday. The tankers had reversed course before reaching the southern entrance of the Red Sea.

Other vessels changing course included the New Champion, Xin Tong Yang, New Prime, and Desh Viraat, while the vehicle carrier Liu Jiang Kou also turned back.

Meanwhile, the Xin Long Yang and Cosnew Lake were again heading toward Bab al-Mandab on Thursday, potentially testing whether the Houthis would enforce their announced maritime blockade.

The Houthis said they targeted the Saudi tankers Encelia and Layla with missiles and drones.

The Encelia issued a distress call after being struck by a projectile Wednesday evening, causing a fire on its bow. The crew was reported safe, while the claimed strike on the Layla has not been independently confirmed.

The Iran-aligned group announced Monday that it would impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia and warned shipping companies against operating at Saudi ports.

The threats have raised concerns over further disruption at Bab al-Mandab as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted amid the widening US-Iran conflict.