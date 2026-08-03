Russia claims 15 killed, dozens injured in Ukrainian drone attacks Authorities in 3 regions report civilian casualties following overnight air raids

Russia on Monday claimed that the death toll from overnight Ukrainian drone attacks across the country has risen to 15, with dozens of others injured.

The death toll from falling drone debris in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka, near Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar region, rose to seven, including three children, the Krasnodar Operational Headquarters said on Telegram.

Regional authorities said nearly 40 people were injured, including 21 who were hospitalized, while 19 others received outpatient treatment.

Emergency services deployed five ambulance crews to the scene and requested additional disaster medicine teams from Krasnodar, the authorities said.

In neighboring Crimea, four people were killed in an overnight drone attack, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of the peninsula.

In Russia's Belgorod region, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said four people were killed and 17 injured, including three children, in what he said were Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours.

According to Shuvayev, the number of Ukrainian attacks on the region has more than doubled over the past two months.

Earlier, regional authorities had reported four deaths and 10 injuries.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict.