Report says proposed Iran framework deal envisions phased reopening of Strait of Hormuz Officials say draft understanding includes conditions on sanctions relief, nuclear commitments and maritime access

An Iranian official said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would proceed in phases, with an initial stage involving the release of frozen Iranian assets by the United States, the start of minesweeping operations and the easing of the current US blockade, according to a media report published early Monday.

Speaking anonymously to The Washington Post, the Iranian official said the first phase would include the release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US blockade.

The official said the proposed memorandum of understanding would not constitute a nuclear agreement but rather a commitment to conduct future negotiations on nuclear-related issues. The official added that a more detailed announcement could be made later Monday.

The reported developments come as Washington and Iran discuss a framework memorandum that would extend the ceasefire by 60 days while negotiations continue toward a final agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

Under the proposal, the Strait of Hormuz would be cleared of mines and reopened during the interim period, according to a senior US administration official.

However, the official said no agreement had been signed as of Sunday and that it remained unclear how binding the proposed framework would ultimately be.

A diplomat familiar with the talks said the latest proposal was still awaiting Iranian approval and would require Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately after signing the memorandum, with maritime traffic returning to pre-conflict conditions within 30 days.

The proposal also calls for Iran, the US and allied parties to halt military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon, the diplomat said.

On the nuclear issue, Iran would reaffirm that it will not pursue nuclear weapons and agree to dispose of its enriched uranium stockpiles through a mutually agreed mechanism, according to the diplomat.

A senior US administration official said the memorandum also commits Iran to not possessing a nuclear weapon, including relinquishing what the official described as “nuclear dust,” referring to Tehran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

The official added that both sides would spend the next two months discussing mechanisms for implementation.

The senior administration official said it remains unclear when the Strait of Hormuz would fully reopen but described the emerging framework as a means of providing “relief to American families at the pump,” adding that the US blockade would be eased proportionately as the strait reopens under what the official described as a “‘trust but verify’ on steroids” approach.

The official also said Iran’s frozen assets would not be released immediately, stressing that Tehran would “get nothing until they deliver,” with sanctions relief linked to compliance with key conditions, including measures related to highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

The diplomat said the release of frozen assets and sanctions relief would depend on Iran implementing the proposed arrangement.

The framework also envisions both sides “ceasing fighting in the region,” while maintaining Israel’s right to “act against imminent threats,” according to the report.