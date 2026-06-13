Pakistan, Swiss foreign ministers hold 2nd call in 24 hours on US-Iran peace push Ishaq Dar speaks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis over phone

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Switzerland spoke for the second time in less than 24 hours on Saturday, welcoming progress in efforts to secure a peace agreement between the US and Iran amid reports of a possible deal-signing in Geneva.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, during which both sides welcomed the “encouraging progress” toward an understanding between Washington and Tehran.

The two ministers expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts would soon contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East and agreed to remain in close contact.

The latest conversation came a day after Cassis spoke with Dar and praised Pakistan's mediation role amid reports that a possible US-Iran agreement could be signed in Geneva.

Pakistan has played a key role in facilitating contacts between the two sides since helping broker a ceasefire in April.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran had reached agreement on a “final text” for a pact aimed at ending the conflict.

Sharif said Islamabad was now working closely with both governments to finalize the remaining steps, adding that “peace has never been this close.”

His comments followed a statement by US President Donald Trump on Thursday saying he had cancelled planned airstrikes on Iran and that negotiations had advanced significantly.

Later, reports suggested that US Vice President JD Vance may fly to Europe to sign the possible deal with Iran.