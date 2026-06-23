Iranian president is on one-day state visit to Pakistan, first such abroad trip since US-Israeli war

Pakistan reiterates support for peace as President Zardari hosts Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian Iranian president is on one-day state visit to Pakistan, first such abroad trip since US-Israeli war

Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its "principled" support for Iran’s peace, stability, national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as President Asif Ali Zardari met the visiting Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in the capital Islamabad.

"Pakistan has consistently opposed one-sided initiatives and has supported dialogue and diplomacy as the means to achieve a durable and sustainable solution to regional and global challenges," Zardari said, according to a statement from his office.

Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its "positive and constructive" efforts in support of peace and dialogue and appreciated the support extended by Islamabad during recent "challenging circumstances."

Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on his first abroad visit since the recent armed conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel started in February.

Earlier, Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir met Pezeshkian and reiterated Islamabad's "unwavering" commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Pezeshkian landed in Islamabad, and was welcomed by President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and several ministers.

The Iranian president is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, the visit is aimed at conveying the gratitude and message of the Iranian government and people to following what it described as a year marked by solidarity, support, and Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to help reduce regional tensions and promote peace and stability.Pakistan

The US and Israel launched a war on Feb. 28, hitting several cities of Iran, triggering retaliation by Tehran across the Middle East, targeting US assets, and the fighting halted on April 8, when secured a ceasefire. A memorandum to end the war and start negotiations for a final deal was signed on June 15.

The embassy said the two sides will review the current state of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation and elevate their longstanding ties.

Pezeshkian paid a state visit to Pakistan​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ last August.