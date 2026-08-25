Omani FM says shipping route through Hormuz Strait may soon be announced Badr al-Busaidi hails 'constructive' talks with Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Oman is "hopeful" that a temporary shipping corridor through the Hormuz Strait will soon be announced, Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said Tuesday after meeting his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran.

"I am hopeful we will soon announce a temporary corridor for the Strait of Hormuz and practical arrangements to restore safe navigation," al-Busaidi wrote in a social-media post.

"Future management of the strait and a permanent solution will follow in due course, as per Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum," he said.

"Discussions with regional partners will be held to promote peace, cooperation, and freedom of navigation," al-Busaidi added.

Earlier Tuesday, the state-run Oman News Agency reported that Araghchi and al-Busaidi had discussed a proposed framework for a joint maritime corridor through the strait during the latter’s visit to Tehran.

Al-Busaidi’s visit to the Iranian capital comes amid ongoing discussions between Tehran and Muscat over arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas exports.