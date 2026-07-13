New explosions heard near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island in southern Iran Hormozgan governorate says no civilian casualties or damage reported

Iranian media reported new explosions Monday noon near the port city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island in southern Iran.



Mehr News Agency, citing local residents and sources, said the explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas and appeared to originate from coastal areas.



The agency also reported possible clashes in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, although no official confirmation was immediately available.



In response to the explosions, the southern Hormozgan governorate said there were no reports of civilian casualties or damage to residential or commercial infrastructure.



The new explosions came hours after the state news agency IRNA reported at least two powerful blasts in Bandar Abbas early Monday.



The explosions came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent days after the US launched strikes on military and infrastructure targets across Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​



Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in regional countries, while accusing Washington of repeatedly violating their June 17 memorandum of understanding. US President Donald Trump later declared the memorandum “over.”