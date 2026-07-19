'We strongly advise all Americans to refrain traveling to either the airport or seaport,' says US Embassy in Jordan

Jordan's Aqaba airport, seaport evacuated over 'specific threat': US Embassy 'We strongly advise all Americans to refrain traveling to either the airport or seaport,' says US Embassy in Jordan

The US Embassy in Jordan said Sunday that Jordanian authorities evacuated the international airport and seaport in the Red Sea city of Aqaba "due to a specific and credible threat."

"We strongly advise all Americans to refrain from traveling to either the airport or seaport," the embassy said on the social media company X.

No further details were provided about the nature of the reported threat.

There was no immediate confirmation from Jordanian authorities.

The statement came amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has launched attacks on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Jordan.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.