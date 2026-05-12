There was no immediate response from Abu Dhabi on claims by Mike Huckabee, Washington’s ambassador to Tel Aviv

Israel sent Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE during Iran war: US envoy There was no immediate response from Abu Dhabi on claims by Mike Huckabee, Washington’s ambassador to Tel Aviv

US Ambassador to Tel Aviv Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that Israel sent Iron Dome anti-missile batteries and personnel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Iran war.

Mike Huckabee made the remarks on stage at an event in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to CBS News.

“I'd like to say a word of appreciation for the United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham Accord member,” Huckabee said. “Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them.”

The Abraham Accords are normalization agreements signed between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries during US President Donald Trump's first term. Currently, four nations have joined the peace agreements: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the UAE.

Muckabee said the move reflected “an extraordinary relationship between the UAE and Israel based on the Abraham Accords.”

The US envoy also voiced optimism that more countries could join the accords.

“I’m very optimistic that we’re going to see other nations join the Abraham Accords,” he said. “It may not look like it right now because of the atmosphere that we've just gone through.”

Huckabee argued that Gulf countries are increasingly reassessing regional threats following the recent confrontation involving Iran and Israel.

“One of the things that I hope has resulted is that Gulf states have now understood that they're going to have to make a choice,” he said.

“Is it more likely that they will be attacked by Iran or by Israel? And I think they can look around and say, you know, Israel helped us, Iran attacked us. What's the lesson here? The lesson is that Israel is not your natural enemy.”

There was no immediate response from Abu Dhabi regarding Huckabee’s claims.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 3,300 people were killed and tens of thousands displaced in Iran, while at least 13 US servicemen were killed and dozens of others wounded during the conflict.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.