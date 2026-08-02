‘President Trump left us in the fog. Senior officers were updated about what was happening from Trump’s social media,’ senior Israeli official says

Israel ‘left in dark’ on joint Iran attack, knew Trump’s decision to call off strike from social media: Report ‘President Trump left us in the fog. Senior officers were updated about what was happening from Trump’s social media,’ senior Israeli official says

US President Donald Trump has left Israel in the dark on a planned attack on Iran, as he suddenly called off the joint strike, with Israeli officials knowing about the decision from social media, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

“For hours, we were in real uncertainty,” a senior official told Channel 12.

“President Trump left us in the fog. Senior officers were updated about what was happening from Trump’s social media,” he added.

Trump said Saturday that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides agreed to the “perimeters” of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

“The feeling was, they left us behind,” the Israeli official said.

Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran in February, killing more than 3,000 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian figures. Tehran retaliated with missile and drones strikes on Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a ceasefire in April and signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month with the US and Iran exchanging attacks, before Trump abruptly halted the offensive amid reports of diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement between the two sides.