Iranian president arrives in Pakistan on 1st overseas trip since war with US, Israel Pakistani President Zardari, Premier Sharif welcomed Pezeshkian in Islamabad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on his first overseas visit since the recent armed conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel started in February.

Pezeshkian landed in Islamabad, where he was welcomed by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and several ministers.

The Iranian president is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, the visit is aimed at conveying the gratitude and message of the Iranian government and people to Pakistan following what it described as a year marked by solidarity, support, and Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to help reduce regional tensions and promote peace and stability.

The US and Israel launched a war on Feb. 28, hitting several cities of Iran, triggering retaliation by Tehran across the Middle East, targeting US assets, and the fighting halted on April 8, when Pakistan secured a ceasefire.

The embassy said the two sides will review the current state of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation and elevate their longstanding ties.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Pezeshkian will meet with Zardari and hold talks with Sharif during the state visit.

He is also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The discussions are expected to cover trade, energy cooperation, border security, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides will also review diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Pezeshkian paid a state visit to Pakistan last August.