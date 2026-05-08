Reports say operation followed alleged US attack on Iranian oil tanker

Iranian forces target US destroyers near Strait of Hormuz: Media Reports say operation followed alleged US attack on Iranian oil tanker

Iranian naval forces targeted US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz following what was described as a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker, Iranian media reported.

Tasnim News Agency, citing informed sources, reported that three US destroyers near the strategic waterway were targeted by Iranian naval forces.

According to the report, the destroyers were retreating toward the Sea of Oman and the operation involved missiles and suicide drones.

Separately, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, citing an informed military source, reported that “enemy units” in the Strait of Hormuz came under Iranian missile fire after what was described as a US military attack on an Iranian oil tanker.

The source said the targeted units sustained damage and were forced to retreat.